Bibb County’s 39th homicide victim found shot in downtown Macon

A man was found mortally wounded in downtown Macon early Friday by a Bibb County sheriff’s patrol deputy.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as Quinton Tylor Benyard, 28, of Eastman.
Benyard was discovered lying next to the road at the corner of Poplar and Third streets about 1 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. He’d been shot.
He was rushed to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, where he died about 2-1/2 hours later, the release said.
Deputies are looking for a vehicle described as a gold or tan GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe seen in the area when the incident occurred.
Benyard had been involved in an altercation at a local nightclub prior to the shooting, according to the release.
The shooting marks the 39th homicide in Bibb County this year, Jones said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
