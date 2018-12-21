Crime

Bibb County’s 39th homicide victim found shot in downtown Macon

By Becky Purser

December 21, 2018 07:46 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

A man was found mortally wounded in downtown Macon early Friday by a Bibb County sheriff’s patrol deputy.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as Quinton Tylor Benyard, 28, of Eastman.

Benyard was discovered lying next to the road at the corner of Poplar and Third streets about 1 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. He’d been shot.

He was rushed to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, where he died about 2-1/2 hours later, the release said.

Deputies are looking for a vehicle described as a gold or tan GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe seen in the area when the incident occurred.

Benyard had been involved in an altercation at a local nightclub prior to the shooting, according to the release.

The shooting marks the 39th homicide in Bibb County this year, Jones said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Becky Purser

Becky Purser is a breaking news reporter. She previously covered crime and courts for Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications/news-editorial sequence, Becky also has covered city and county government for Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia newspapers.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  