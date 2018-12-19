He was only in his underwear when arrested at a Macon law office

A Covington man wearing nothing but his underwear was arrested early Wednesday inside a Macon law office by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responding to a burglar alarm.
David Bryant Walker, 31, was charged with burglary, obstruction of law enforcement officers and motor vehicle theft, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Walker earlier had allegedly stolen a vehicle in Covington and dumped it off the Interstate 75 ramp at Forsyth Street, the release said.
Here’s what happened, according to the release:
A shirtless man, later identified as Walker, was seen sitting behind a desk at the law office of Jason M. Orenstein on Forsyth Street when an arriving deputy to the 2:22 a.m. alarm shined his light through a window.
When Walker stood up and headed to the front door, Deputy Jeremy Holmes could see that Walker was only in his underwear.
Walker grabbed a fan and told the deputy the building had a gas leak.
Holmes told Walker to put down the fan and attempted to detain him. A struggle ensued and Holmes used a stun gun on Walker, who did not appear phased by it.
Additional deputies arrived and helped take Walker into custody.
