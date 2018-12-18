He was named as a suspect in deadly Father’s Day beating. Now he’s charged with murder

A Macon man named as a suspect in a beating at a Father’s Day cookout this year has been charged with murder.
James Christopher Patterson, 31, of Macon, was jailed Tuesday on the murder charge in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Patterson was named as a suspect in a Bibb County sheriff’s incident report on the June 17 beating of 55-year-old Jeffery Burke, of Macon, who had lost consciousness for more than three days and suffered a broken neck and paralysis.
Burke was hospitalized for two months after the beating at The Medical Center, Navicent Health. He was released Aug. 20, but found dead on his couch Sunday, Sept. 9, by his wife.
An autopsy determined Burke died as a result of injuries sustained in the beating 84 days earlier, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
The cookout was at 330 Astor Street, the same address listed for Patterson on jail records.
A witness told deputies that Burke and Patterson had argued at the cookout, according to the incident report. When that person came back from the bathroom, he saw Burke lying on the ground and Patterson and an unidentified individual kicking and punching Burke.
Both were armed with handguns and Patterson pointed the weapon at Burke and threatened to kill him, the witness told deputies, according to the report.
The autopsy results made Burke the 38th homicide victim in Bibb County this year.
Autopsy results are still pending for 62-year-old Mary Robinson, who could be the county’s 39th homicide. Robinson was found dead inside an apartment in east Macon. A man who was living in the apartment, a military veteran released from jail, could not be found. Robinson’s death is being investigated as a homicide because investigators have said it is suspicious.
