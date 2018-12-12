Georgia couple accused of using football game to lure child molestation victim

A Laurens County girl, who thought she was chosen to go to an out of town football game was molested instead, investigators said.
Laurens County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and woman Tuesday after uncovering their alleged molestation of the 10-year-old.
Robert Lee Hall, 48, of Jordan Mill Road in Sandersville, and Latora Marie Roundtree, 32, of Dublin, were charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and kidnapping, according to a Laurens County sheriff’s news release.
Earlier this month, the girl’s mother received a text message from someone claiming to be an employee of the Laurens County School System and stating that the child was chosen to go on the trip.
On Dec. 1, the mother allowed her child to go with the woman, later identified as Roundtree.
Investigators determined Roundtree took the girl to a vehicle where Hall was waiting and the three of them went to an unknown location, the release stated.
The girl was returned home at about 8:30 p.m. and told her mother the next day that Hall touched her inappropriately while Roundtree was at the location, the release stated.
“The story they gave about the field trip and working for the Laurens County School System was totally false and made up to gain access to the child,” the release stated.
