Woman dies after officer-involved shooting in Bibb County

A woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Bibb County.
The woman was identified as Kaley Gay, 25, of Lizella, said Bibb Couny Coroner Leon Jones.
Gay was shot twice: wounded in the chest and in the neck, Jones said. She was pronounced dead at 11:29 a.m. in the emergency room at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Four U.S. marshals with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant at 10:15 a.m. at 5530 Fulton Mill Road when a woman on the scene who was being patted down by one of the officers drew small weapon and fired upon the officer, said J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Perry.
The officer returned fire and the wounded woman was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
A man whom the marshals had served a warrant to arrest had already been taken into custody without incident at the scene prior to the shooting, Ricketson said.
“While they were inside the house, they saw a white female who had her hands inside her pockets,” Ricketson said. “They gave her instructions to remove her hands so they could see them.
“They got her into the kitchen area. They put her on the floor to search her and during this time, this white female subject drew a small semi-automatic pistol from a concealed area and fired at least one round. The officer that was conducting the pat-down search returned fire and the incident was brought under control. EMS was called and she was transported to the Navicient Health Center,” Ricketson said.
The woman fired at least once, Ricketson said.
The names of others involved have not been released.
