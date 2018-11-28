Macon man who headed a sex trafficking operation sentenced to 14-plus years in prison

The leader of a sex trafficking operation in which women were forced to have sex in hotels in the Macon area and other cities in the southeast was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to more than 14 years in prison.
Najiy Williams, 36, also known as “King”, of Macon, was convicted of inducement to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle Georgia. His sentence included a $250,000 fine, supervised release for the rest of his life and registration as a sexual offender upon release from prison.
Also, Hamza Abdul Vasser, 29, also known as “Joseph” or “Joey,” of Douglasville, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for transportation for illegal sexual activity. His sentence included supervised release and sexual offender registration.
Between September 2015 and February 2017, the seven victims were forced to have sex in hotels in southeastern cities, including in the Macon area and in Valdosta and Charleston, South Carolina, the release said. One of the victims reported engaging in more than 550 sex acts, according to the plea agreement.
Some of the victims had replied to ads for models and actors posted on websites, including Craigslist, the release said. One of the victims took a bus from Ohio to Macon for what she thought was a film audition.
Another woman was driven by Vasser from South Carolina to Georgia for the purpose of prostitution in August 2016, the release said.
“There is no place for human sex trafficking in our community,” U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler said in the release. “It is degrading to the victims and is otherwise a blight on society.”
The sex trafficking operation was investigated by the FBI and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
“We can all be thankful that the teamwork of all agencies involved resulted in these horrific criminals being taken off the street and put behind bars where they belong,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in the release.
