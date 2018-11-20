Victoria Secret shoplifting suspect nearly runs down police officers

A southwest Georgia woman is accused of almost running over law enforcement officers as she fled Galleria Mall in Centerville.
Deandrea Shanise Bailey, 24, of Nona Road in Albany, was arrested at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.
Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Bailey, who had eluded authorities for nearly four months, Centerville police Capt. Billy Boney said.
“This girl has been on the run since July 24,” Boney said.
Police were called to the mall after more than $1,000 in merchandise was taken from the Victoria Secret at the mall in late July.
Security guards were following the shoplifting suspect and Boney intercepted her as she tried to escape in a Mercury Milan.
When Boney got up to her driver’s side window, she repeatedly refused to get out of the car, he said.
As she reached for the gear shift, Boney reached into the car and grabbed her purse as she hit the gas pedal.
The purse strap wrapped around Boney’s finger, ripping his nail, and the car hit his right leg as she drove off.
Centerville police Sgt. Mike Welch had to jump to avoid getting hit and the two security guards also were endangered, he said.
“She almost ran over us,” Boney said.
Boney pursued her down Watson Boulevard and lost sight of the car.
Investigators traced the car to Bailey’s mother and identified Bailey as the alleged shoplifter.
Officers tracked her down Monday and booked her into the Houston County Jail.
She is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft by shoplifting.
