Warner Robins police officer accused of battering woman

A Warner Robins police officer is on administrative leave after his arrest early Tuesday.
Andrew Gustava Hernandez, 25, of Byron, is charged with battery after he was taken into custody by Houston County sheriff’s deputies, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman sought treatment at Houston Medical Center for visible injuries which led to Hernandez’s arrest.
Hernandez was booked into the jail at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and was released on bond before 8 a.m., according to jail records.
He is not to have any contact with the victim in the “family violence” case, according to the booking sheet.
The incident was originally reported to Warner Robins police but transferred to the sheriff’s office for investigation.
Hernandez was arrested in the 200 block of Engracia Drive, according to the news release.
The Warner Robins Police Department also launched an internal investigation, the release stated.
Hernandez has been employed by the police department for three years and became an officer in March.
“Our department takes allegations of this nature seriously and these actions will not be tolerated by our agency,” the release stated.
