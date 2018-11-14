Shots fired as gunmen rob Warner Robins store

Bullets flew as a Warmer Robins store was robbed Tuesday evening.
Just before 7 p.m., Warner Robins police were called to an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 640 Dunbar Road, according to a police news release.
A gunman described as a black male dressed in all black with his face covered took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store near the corner of Carl Vinson Parkway on the north side of town.
At least two shots were fired, but no one was hurt, according to the release.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is urged to call Detective Dokes at 478-302-5380 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
