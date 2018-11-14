If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Woman dies of multiple gunshot wounds inside Warner Robins home

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

November 14, 2018 04:15 AM

A report of gunfire led to the discovery of a woman’s body in Warner Robins.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 600 block of Maplewood Drive, according to a Facebook post from the Warner Robins Police Department.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

“At this time officers do not believe this was a random incident,” the post stated.

Police have a suspect who was taken into custody just before 10 p.m.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

