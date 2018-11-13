Woman found dead in missing man’s east Macon apartment

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in an east Macon apartment Tuesday morning.
At about 11 a.m., officers were called to Building I, Unit 3, of the Raintree Apartments on Graham Road off Gray Highway.
A woman checking on the male resident, who is a military veteran recently released from jail, found the body of 62-year-old Mary Robinson at about 11:30 a.m., Bibb County deputy coroner Lonnie Miley said.
The man’s whereabouts are unknown.
An apartment manager said they had initiated eviction procedures for the man living in the unit who has not been paying rent recently.
Robinson’s cause of death is not immediately known.
“We’re investigating what we call a suspicious death,” Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said. “We’ll process the scene itself. We’ll send the body to the crime lab. They’ll do an autopsy and that will tell us a little more about what’s going on.”
Her body was taken to the GBI crime lab in east Bibb County for the post-mortem examination to determine how she died.
Officers roped off the front and back side of the apartment building as they waited for a search warrant to be signed so they could enter the unit.
Those who live near the couple suspect foul play as they were known to argue.
Robinson would sit outside daily, but neighbors say they haven’t seen the woman since late October when the male resident was released from jail.
He was heard bragging about beating the woman shortly after he was released, said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.
Neither of them have been seen in recent days, according to neighbors.
Robinson is believed to be from Tennessee and the Bibb County coroner’s office is working to find her family, DeFoe said.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
