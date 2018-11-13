Gunman in skeleton mask and others target Macon businesses in armed robbery spree

A gunman in a skeleton mask robbed multiple Macon businesses Monday night but a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy thwarted another holdup.
The armed robbery crime spree began just before 6:40 p.m. Monday at AutoZone at 3185 Vineville Ave. where the clerk recognized the gun was a fake, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
“You’re not going to rob me with that plastic gun,” the clerk told the black male dressed in black and wearing a black skeleton mask over his face.
He didn’t get any cash and ran away.
About 10 minutes later and 3.4 miles away, a masked black male dressed in all black showed a handgun and robbed the Krispy Kreme at 2800 Pio Nono Avenue. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money at about 6:50 p.m. but the type of mask was not specified in the Krispy Kreme robbery news release.
Another 10 minutes later and less than a half-mile away, a gunman matching that description from the AutoZone, including the skeleton mask, robbed the Boost Mobile at 1433 Eisenhower Parkway at about 7 p.m. Monday.
He got an undisclosed amount of cash from the phone store and ran away.
Investigators are exploring the similarities in the three incidents.
Less than two hours later, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy thwarted another stickup at Family Dollar at 4925 Bloomfield Road.
Just before 8:50 p.m., two men, including one with a gun, demanded money from the cash registers.
As the clerks had their hands in the air, a sheriff’s deputy walked in.
The robbers dropped the cash and they ran out with the deputy following them.
The officer lost them in the woods behind the store and they got away.
The robbers are described as black males wearing black clothing.
One of them had a black T-shirt over his head and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information about any of the armed robberies is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
