Macon man shot after forcing way inside his ex-girlfriend’s apartment is off to prison

A Macon man who forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment with an assault rifle and was shot last year is headed to prison.
Tommy Lewis Dumas Jr., 26, pleaded guilty Friday to burglary and aggravated assault in the 12:30 a.m. incident Sept. 30, 2017 at Cherry Tree Hill Apartments on Old Clinton Road.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison, with five years on probation upon his release, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The incident happened at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment after Dumas had kicked in the front door.
Dumas was shot in the chest by another man in an exchange of gunfire in a bedroom after he brandished an AK-47 assault rifle at his ex-girlfriend. He then ran out the apartment and had another person drive him to the hospital.
Dumas recovered from critical injuries at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. He was jailed after he recovered.
He had no prior criminal record, which was a factor in the negotiated plea and sentence, according to the release.
“Mr. Dumas is lucky he didn’t pay for his poor judgment with his life, and that no one else was injured,” Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke said in the release. “All too often, people in this community turn to guns when they’re angry and people are killed.
“I hope Mr. Dumas spends his next seven years behind bars learning better ways to face challenging situations and makes better choices after his release.”
