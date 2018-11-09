Macon Waffle House robbed at gunpoint

A gunman held up a west Macon restaurant late Thursday night.
At about 11:30 p.m., the white male entered the Waffle House at 4731 Chambers Road and demanded money, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
The gunman got an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and ran away toward Harrison Road.
He had a slender build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black mask over his face.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments