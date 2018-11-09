If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Macon Waffle House robbed at gunpoint

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

November 09, 2018 04:44 AM

Macon, GA

A gunman held up a west Macon restaurant late Thursday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., the white male entered the Waffle House at 4731 Chambers Road and demanded money, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.

The gunman got an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and ran away toward Harrison Road.

He had a slender build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black mask over his face. 

Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

