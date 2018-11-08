Teen shot in the back in south Macon

A 16-year-old was shot in the back while walking down the street Thursday afternoon in south Macon.
The teen was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, said Bibb County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe.
The shooting happened at 2477 B Street, which is off Ell Street.
Sheriff’s investigators are working to find out what happened, but the teenager is not cooperating with authorities, DeFoe said.
The teen reportedly was walking down the street alone when he was shot.
No other information was immediately available.
