Macon man gets 20 years in prison for shooting a woman after giving her a ride

A Macon man was sentenced to 20 years without parole for shooting a woman multiple times after giving her and a friend a ride two years ago.
Julius Laverneius Muff, 48, was sentenced Tuesday following a two-day jury trial, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office for the Macon Judicial Circuit.
Tracye Respect, who was then 41, was shot shortly after midnight Oct. 15, 2016, in the 500 block of Hatcher Place, and taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private vehicle.
According to the news release based on evidence presented at trial, here’s what happened:
Respect and a friend had gotten a ride from a party at a Hatcher Place home from Muff and another man to go to a second party. But the women changed their minds on the way, according to the release.
Muff, who begrudgingly agreed, apparently got angry when Respect was having trouble finding her cellphone in the backseat when they arrived back to Hatcher Place.
“He got out and threw her to the ground,” the release said. “Soon after, (Respect) started walking away. She heard a gunshot and turned around.”
She didn’t realize she’d been shot in the leg.
“She testified she saw Muff pointing a gun at her and that he then shot her twice more,” the release said.
Respect ran and Muff and the other man drove away to the other party.
Muff had 1995 convictions in a manslaughter case and an aggravated assault case and was convicted of cocaine possession in 1993, the release said.
“Mr. Muff’s victim hardly stood a chance when he pointed his pistol towards her and tried to gun her down. Now he’s facing 20 years in prison without a chance of parole,” District Attorney David Cooke said in the news release. “I hope he’s learned his lesson.”
