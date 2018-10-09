Bibb County fires high school teacher who was indicted on drug-related charges

A second-year teacher at Central High School was fired Tuesday night by the Bibb County Board of Education.
Board members were following the Bibb County School District’s recommendation to terminate Eric Luke after his indictment in Wilkes County on drug-related charges, according to Stephanie Hartley, director of communications for the school district.
The district was notified this past summer of Luke’s indictment on various charges that were related to drug possession, Hartley said in an email.
As a result, Luke was not allowed to return this school year and the district began the dismissal process, she said.
The disciplinary action took place at called board meeting.
Luke was not reached for comment.
