Stolen gun discovered in bookbag of Mary Persons High School student in Monroe County

A stolen handgun was discovered Tuesday morning in a student’s bookbag at Mary Persons High School in Monroe County.
The gun was not loaded, but a magazine loaded with bullets was recovered in a separate compartment in the bookbag, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The tenth-grade student has been taken into custody and turned over to the Monroe County Department of Juvenile Justice.
The gun was found during a random drug search by the sheriff’s office in cooperation with the high school. Seventeen police dogs from multiple agencies, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, were used in the search.
One of the dogs alerted to the bookbag, which resulted in the gun being seized and the student arrested.
Comments