‘Drug deal gone bad’ leads to Dublin killing, police chief says

Multiple people are in custody after a Wrightsville man was shot and killed Monday night in Dublin.
At about 6 p.m. Monday, Stacy Devero, 30, of Johnson County, was fatally shot near Claxton Point North, Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman said Tuesday morning.
“It was a drug deal gone bad,” Chatman said.
Devero died about 30 minutes later at Fairview Park Hospital.
A witness to the shooting led officers to apartment A-1 at the complex at 1003 Claxton Dairy Road where a search warrant uncovered drug-related items, Chatman said.
“We made arrests at the residence that had nothing to do with the homicide,” Chatman said.
While those people charged with drug offenses were booked, investigators identified 18-year-old Jamil Thompkins, of Dublin, as a suspect in the death of Devero.
Thompkins was arrested overnight and evidence gathered led to his alleged accomplice, Jacarey Reese, another 18-year-old from Dublin, who was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chatman said.
Thompkins and Reese are both charged with murder.
