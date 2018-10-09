Robbers in clown masks strike at south Macon store before dawn

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two gunmen in clown masks who held up a south Macon convenience store early Tuesday.
Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to the Melody Magic Mart at 2487 Rocky Creek Road for a reported armed robbery.
The robbers got away on from the store at the corner of Bethesda Avenue and headed toward Elkan Avenue, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies fanned out in the nearby neighborhood looking for suspects.
They are described as black males, one wearing a big brown camouflaged jacked with a red mask and the other had on a black jacket and mask.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
