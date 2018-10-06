Teens arrested in Waffle House stickup in Macon

Three teen boys have been arrested in Friday’s armed robbery of a Waffle House on Chambers Road, including one who hid under a vehicle at a nearby hotel parking lot for more than two hours.
The two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were each charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a person under 18, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release..
Additionally, the 15-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a person under 18 in connection to a Sept. 20 incident on Mumford Road when he allegedly robbed and shot at a Papa John’s delivery driver, the release said.
Armed with handguns, the teenagers entered the Waffle House just before 5 a.m. Friday, demanded money from an employee and fled on foot toward Harrison Road, according to the release. All three were taken into custody at the hotel.
No one was hurt.
The teens were being held Saturday at a Regional Youth Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
