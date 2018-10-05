Macon man charged in multiple Dollar General, Family Dollar burglaries

A man has been charged in connection with several burglaries of dollar stores on Houston Avenue in Macon.
Ernesto Julian Canty Sr., 58, was arrested Thursday night on Houston Avenue after sheriff’s deputies detained him as a suspect in the burglaries, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Canty was charged with six counts each of burglary and possession of burglary tools for commission of a crime and a violation of probation in connection with burglaries of Dollar General or Family Dollar stores.
Surveillance cameras show Canty burglarizing several of the stores, the release said.
Canty was being held Friday at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Anyone with additional information related to the burglaries is encouraged to contact Bibb County Sheriff’s Office property investigators at 478-751-7500.
