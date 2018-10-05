Crime

Three armed men rob a Waffle House in Macon and get away with cash

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

October 05, 2018 11:49 AM

Three armed men robbed a Waffle House restaurant on Chambers Road in Macon early Friday.

The suspects were described as black men wearing dark clothes with hoodies, and their faces were covered, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Armed with handguns, the men came into the restaurant just before 5 a.m., demanded money from an employee and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspects fled behind the building toward Harrison Road, the release said. No one was hurt.

The armed robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

  Comments  