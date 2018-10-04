Macon father who left disabled son alone without food, water for a month off to prison

A Macon father who left his mentally disabled adult son to live alone in an apartment without food, water, electricity or a working restroom for a month has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Casson Laquan Hall Sr., 42, also was sentenced Wednesday to serve 14 years on probation upon release from prison, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office for the Macon Judicial Circuit. Hall was ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution to his son.
Hall was convicted of neglect of a disabled adult for also leaving his son to live in a shed behind Hall’s house without heat, air conditioning or bathroom facilities for several months in 2015. The neglect at the apartment ended earlier on Jan. 7 2015.
Evidence presented during Hall’s trial showed that Hall had been receiving at least $900 a month as the recipient of his son’s disability checks and food stamp benefits, the release said.
Hall waived his right to a jury trial, and a judge heard arguments and evidence over two days at Hall’s trial in February and March.
Hall, who had prior felony convictions for theft by taking, possession of cocaine and other crimes in Dodge County, is not eligible for parole.
“Had Mr. Hall treated a dog the same way that he treated his son, it would be a crime of cruelty. But to forsake his sacred obligation to care for his own child is one the worst crimes imaginable,” District Attorney David Cooke said in the release. “I hope the judge’s sentence gives him adequate time to reflect upon the depth of his failure as a parent, and as a member of our community.”
