Man’s decomposing body found in abandoned house near downtown Macon

The decomposing body of a man was discovered Wednesday in an abandoned house in the industrial district just south of downtown Macon.
Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the man, later identified as Arthur Williams, had been dead for six days at least, “maybe longer.”
A couple who had been looking to buy the property at the 1100 block of Sixth Street called 911 about noon after finding Williams’ remains.
The property abuts the long-closed Honey Bear Restaurant and a Marathon gas station.
Coroner Leon Jones said he was able to identify Williams because he was wearing a medical alert bracelet emblazoned with his name.
An autopsy is expected at the GBI crime lab. The case is being investigated as a “suspicious death,” Miley said.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments