Three masked men rob Dollar General in Macon

Three masked men, one armed, robbed the Dollar General at 1444 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Macon late Friday night.
The three entered the store about 10 p.m., demanded money from the clerks and then fled on foot south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
No one was hurt during the armed robbery.
The suspects were described as three black males of medium build wearing masks. One was wearing all black.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
