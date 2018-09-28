Teen shows up with gunshot wound at Macon hospital

A 17-year-old with a gunshot wound showed up at a Macon hospital Friday afternoon.
At about 2 p.m., the victim arrived at Medical Center, Navicent Health, and stated that the shooting happened at a basketball court on Hillcrest Avenue near Hillcrest Boulevard, according to initial reports.
Deputies later learned the wound was self-inflicted. Sgt. Linda Howard said the teen shot himself through the foot but initially reported someone else shot him.
Anyone with information is urged to call a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments