The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images from Thursday night’s robbery of Big Daddy’s liquor store at 3145 Napier Avenue in Macon.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images from Thursday night’s robbery of Big Daddy’s liquor store at 3145 Napier Avenue in Macon. Special to The Telegraph Bibb Sheriff's Office
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images from Thursday night’s robbery of Big Daddy’s liquor store at 3145 Napier Avenue in Macon. Special to The Telegraph Bibb Sheriff's Office

Crime

Hooded bandit jumps counter, robs Big Daddy’s liquor store

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 28, 2018 04:50 AM

Macon, GA

A masked gunman robbed a Macon liquor store Thursday night.

At about 7:40 p.m., the black male with a slender build jumped the counter at Big Daddy’s liquor store at 3145 Napier Ave., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

He was wearing a black, hooded jacket, dark pants, gray shoes and a camouflaged scarf over his face.

The robber left the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

  Comments  