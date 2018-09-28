Hooded bandit jumps counter, robs Big Daddy’s liquor store

A masked gunman robbed a Macon liquor store Thursday night.
At about 7:40 p.m., the black male with a slender build jumped the counter at Big Daddy’s liquor store at 3145 Napier Ave., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The gunman demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
He was wearing a black, hooded jacket, dark pants, gray shoes and a camouflaged scarf over his face.
The robber left the store in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
