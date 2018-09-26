Masked bandits steal cash registers, cigarettes in 5-store burglary spree

Three masked men burglarized five Macon businesses in 45 minutes early Tuesday.

Beginning at 4:44 a.m., the trio hit the Family Food gas station at 4933 Sardis Church Road where they grabbed cash and more than 40 cartons of cigarettes, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff’s investigators reviewed surveillance footage to determine the same men were traveling in a late model, dark colored Hyundai Tucson with a dealer “drive-out” tag as they hit four other businesses.

The men couldn’t get into the safe at the Food Mart at 3737 Mercer University Drive, nor did they get into the ATM machine and video games at the Tom’s Food Mart at 4391 Mercer University Drive where nothing was taken.

The burglars took cash registers and an undisclosed amount of money from the Raceway AT 5127 Mercer University Drive and broke into N Salon & Nail at 3715 Bloomfield Road where it was not immediately known if anything was taken.

The wanted men with slender builds were dressed in mostly black clothing and used a pry bar to get into the buildings.

Two of them had dreadlocks, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-86-CRIME.