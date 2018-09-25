Masked gunman robs convenience store as other businesses burglarized before dawn

A lone, masked gunman robbed a south Macon convenience store early Tuesday.

At about 3:20 a.m., a man wearing a black mask demanded money from the cashier at Flash Foods at 4314 Pio Nono Ave., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman, who was wearing camouflaged pants and a gray hoodie with another black leather hoodie over it, took the money and left the store.

He was last seen running toward Dewey Street.

While deputies were investigating the holdup, calls came into 911 after 5 a.m. about business burglaries on the west side of town, including reported break-ins at Raceway at 5127 Mercer University Drive and the Tom’s Food Mart at 4381 Mercer University Drive.

No further information was immediately available about the burglary reports.

Anyone with information about the robbery or burglaries is urged to all for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.