Four masked gunmen rob Family Dollar store

Four masked gunmen confronted Macon store clerks and demanded money in a robbery Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., the men held up the Family Dollar at 3600 Pio Nono Ave., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

They took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away from the store in an unknown direction.

All of them were described as black males wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.