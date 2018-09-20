Third strike puts Warner Robins methamphetamine dealer away for life

A 45-year-old Warner Robins man will spend the rest of his life in prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Russell Todd Mathis, who had two prior drug conviction, received a mandatory life sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Macon after distributing up to two pounds of methamphetamine each week for about four months, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Mathis was part of a methamphetamine and marijuana distribution conspiracy led by Walter “Bubba” Williams, of Lizella.





A jury convicted Mathis after a three-day trial in June and 11 others pleaded guilty in the case, including Williams, who was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in prison.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said Williams was a longtime, major supplier in the midstate.

“Todd Mathis was his No. 1 distributor, and he was responsible for spreading a lot of this crystal poison in our community,” Deese stated in the release.

Prosecutors proved Mathis bought methamphetamine from Williams and distributed the drug to others in Middle Georgia.

“Methamphetamine continues to be one of the most destructive drugs in our district,” U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler stated in the release. “It not only ruins the lives of those who choose to deal it, it also affects families, law enforcement, healthcare providers, governments, and citizens across our district.”

The arrests followed a joint investigation by the DEA, GBI and sheriff’s offices in Peach, Bibb and Houston counties.