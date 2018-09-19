Macon man who offered to pay a teen $100 for sex gets 10 years in prison

A Macon man who offered to pay a teen $100 for sex was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison.
Timothy Bernard Revis, 51, was also sentenced to 10 years on probation upon release from prison after pleading guilty to child molestation in Bibb County Superior Court, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office of the Macon Judicial Circuit.
Revis also must abide by sex offender terms of probation after his release and register as a sex offender for life, the release said.
In July 2017, a then 14-year-old boy told Bibb County deputies he was walking near the Lucky Food Mart on Second Street when an older man, later identified as Revis, in a gray car approached him, according to the release.
Revis asked sexual questions that made the teen uncomfortable and offered him $100 for sex. The boy refused. He later told deputies that the Revis’ genitals were visible during the encounter, the release said.
The boy, who’d been recording the conversation, made a video of the tag number of the car and turned over the recording to deputies, the release said. Law enforcement later pulled over the car, which Revis was driving.
“Mr. Revis thought he could pay a child $100 for sex and go home,” District Attorney David Cooke said in the release. “Instead, he’s paying a heavy price for the next decade.”
