Second teen arrested and charged with murder in Macon’s latest homicide

Another teenager has been charged with murder in Macon.
At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 17-year-old Tajah Deshun Coleman in the death of 17-year-old Pedro Garcia who was fatally shot Monday night at 696 Villa Crest Ave., according to Bibb County jail records.
Coleman’s arrest came about six hours after JA’Reyse Pollard, who is also 17, was taken into custody at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pendleton Homes, which is a few blocks away from where Garcia was killed.
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference addressing this summer’s violence, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said Garcia may have been shot during an argument or robbery on the residential street across Houston Avenue from Pendleton Homes.
Davis said the “troubling trend” of violence among local youth is not gang-on-gang, but more of “violent score-settling.”
“But I implore the larger community, the faith community, the nonprofit community, whoever, to reach out into some of these families, and make a difference in their lives and do something so that these 17-year-olds are not walking up and down the street carrying firearms and settling some petty score with violence,” Davis said.
