Masked gunman robs Macon drug store

A masked man with a gun under his shirt robbed a Macon drug store Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., the gunman, who was dressed in black, showed the cashier the weapon and demanded money, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The clerk gave him the money and the robber ran away in an unknown direction from the store at the corner of Montpelier Avenue.





Anyone with information is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

