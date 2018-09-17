Macon drug dealer shot dead over weed. Killer gets prison, but judge asks him question

The killer of a Macon marijuana dealer during a 2016 robbery pleaded guilty on Monday.
But before sending Qontavis Bryant to prison for 28 years for the killing of Ralfeale Lowe, a Superior Court Bibb County judge had a question for the now-20-year-old Bryant: How much weed was involved?
“Two ounces,” Bryant said.
How much is that worth, the judge asked.
“Four hundred dollars,” Bryant said.
Judge Howard Z. Simms shook his head.
Lowe, who was Bryant’s 36-year-old victim, was shot in the chest at an apartment at 2336 English Ave., just south of Vineville Avenue and east of Pio Nono Avenue in central Macon.
Bryant pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery and received a total sentence of 40 years, a dozen of it on parole.
His accomplice in the Sept. 11, 2016, slaying, Brandon J. McAllister, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in 2017 to 15 years behind bars.
