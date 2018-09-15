Shots fired at fleeing family’s vehicle during gas station stickup on Gray Highway

Shots were fired at a fleeing family’s vehicle after an armed robbery at a gas station on Gray Highway early Saturday.
The incident began to unfold just after 1:30 a.m. at the Murphy Express at the Walmart Supercenter when a masked, armed man entered the business and demanded cash from the register, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. He had a sliver handgun.
Meanwhile, a second man approached a customer outside at the gas pumps. The customer saw the man and started to drive off.
The man then fired several shots at the customer’s vehicle, which had a family inside, the release said.
No one was injured.
Both robbers fled together on foot.
The first suspect was described as a black male wearing all black with a camouflage hood covering his face and head, the release said. The second suspect was described as a black male wearing all dark clothing with a mask covering his face.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments