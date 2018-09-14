Juvenile in custody after threatening note causes ‘panic’ at high school

An apparent “planned hoax” landed a juvenile in legal trouble for threatening Mary Persons High School in Forsyth.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office worked with Monroe County school administrators after a note threatening the school was discovered Thursday afternoon.

One juvenile was taken into custody and charged in the incident as investigators work to determine if anyone else was involved.

“We do not have any further evidence to believe that this threat is legitimate,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted Monroe County School administrators in reference to the source of a note... Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Georgia on Thursday, September 13, 2018

“We believe this note was used to create the appearance of a physical threat against the school, causing panic among students and staff members,” the post stated.

The sheriff’s office vows to seriously investigate all threats, real or perceived, and prosecute those accountable.