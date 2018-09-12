Macon man who had sex with a 12-year-old girl heads to prison

A Macon man who had sex with a 12-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.
Taurean Dennardo Pitts, 34, was sentenced in Bibb County Superior Court after pleading guilty to child molestation and statutory rape, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office for the Macon Judicial Circuit.
Pitts also was sentenced to 10 years probation. He must abide by sex offender terms of probation upon release from prison, the release said.
Pitts admitted to having sex with the girl in January 2017, although Pitts said he couldn’t remember her name, according to the release. The molestation came to light in March 2017.
“What Mr. Pitts did was despicable,” District Attorney David Cooke said in the release. “It’s a safe bet that Mr. Pitts will remember this young girl’s name as he spends his next 20 years behind bars.”
Comments