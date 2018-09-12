Macon man dies in jail after being shot with stun gun and pepper sprayed

A Macon man died in jail Tuesday after being shot with a stun gun and pepper sprayed, according to a news release from the GBI.
Staff at the Fulton County jail tried to revive Antonio Devon May, but he died in custody.
The 32-year-old was arrested earlier that day by Atlanta police and booked in the jail on a charge of criminal trespassing. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also had a warrant for his arrest on a separate criminal trespassing charge.
At the jail, May “became combative and failed to comply with jail staff” and “a confrontation ensued,” according to the news release.
After shooting him with a stun gun and using pepper spray, the jail staff “was able to gain control” of May. He was decontaminated due to the pepper spray and later became unresponsive, the news release said.
An autopsy is set to be performed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner, and the GBI is investigating.
In 2003, May pleaded guilty to felony possession of cocaine in Bibb County and was sentenced to five years probation, according to court records. In 2004, his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to five years in prison for a robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault in Wilkinson County.
