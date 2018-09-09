Masked gunman robs liquor store on Gray Highway

A masked gunman robbed a liquor store on Gray Highway on Saturday night.
The man wore dark clothes and covered his face with a bandanna when he came into County Line Liquors brandishing a handgun and demanding money, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The clerk, who was the only one in the store, was not hurt in the incident just before 8 p.m., said Sgt. Clay Williams.
The armed robbery remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
