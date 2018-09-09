Masked gunman robs liquor store on Gray Highway

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 09, 2018 10:47 AM

A masked gunman robbed a liquor store on Gray Highway on Saturday night.

The man wore dark clothes and covered his face with a bandanna when he came into County Line Liquors brandishing a handgun and demanding money, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk, who was the only one in the store, was not hurt in the incident just before 8 p.m., said Sgt. Clay Williams.

The armed robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

