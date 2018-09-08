Macon man was out for a walk with his dog when shot in a struggle with robbers

A man out walking his dog just before midnight Friday was shot in a struggle with robbers at Skyview Mobile Home Park off Houston Road.
Isreal Sandoval, 41, was then forced to take the two robbers, both men, back to his residence, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. The men took Sandoval’s money and cell phone before fleeing on foot.
Sandoval, who was struck in the right arm, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in stable condition, the release said.
The suspects were wearing dark clothes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
