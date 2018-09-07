Teen dead after being hit by car while riding home on a bike, coroner says

A Jones County teenager was killed Thursday night after he was hit by a car while riding his bike home.
Vincent Albryght was headed north on Eatonton Highway about 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by an elderly man at the wheel of a small sports utility vehicle, Jones County deputy coroner Matthew Jarratt said.
“It was a dark section of road and it was virtually impossible for him to see (Albryght) before he was on top of him,” Jarratt said, adding that there were no reflectors on Albryght’s mountain bike.
Albryght was pronounced dead at the scene, just a few miles away from his home on North Cross Road.
