Who steals an ambulance from downtown Macon? That’s what cops want to know

Who steals an ambulance from downtown Macon and dumps it in a wooded area?
That’s what the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to find out.
The agency’s Crime Prevention Network is asking for the public’s help in solving the vehicle theft.
The CC&T Ambulance Services’ ambulance was stolen from where it was parked at 761 Poplar St. sometime between the night of Aug. 27 and the morning of Aug. 28, according to the network.
The ambulance was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area next to the Old Transco Railway Products Inc. at 989 Seventh St.
Anyone with any information about who may have stolen the ambulance or been in possession of it is asked to contact sheriff’s Investigator Thoy Bunleijdeagh at tbunleijdeagh@maconbibb.us or at 478-952-6179, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.
Comments