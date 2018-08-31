Macon teens charged in slayings of two store clerks

Two teenagers accused of killing two store clerks during stick ups earlier this month were arrested Friday.
Jeremy Jerome Kendrick, 17, and 16-year-old Arie Calloway are each charged with two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Alpeshkumar Prajapati, 36, was fatally shot shortly after opening the Gulf Mart on Napier Avenue the morning of Aug. 14.
A week later, at Market Place #5 store at Vineville and Holt avenues, 21-year-old Waqar Ali was shot in the chest during an armed robbery.
The teens were arrested in south Macon just after 12 a.m. Friday with help from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
