Girlfriend in armed robbery sent to prison for her role in Barrington Hall stickup

The accomplice in a 2017 armed robbery at a home in a west Macon golf course community pleaded guilty to the crime Wednesday and was sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
Jasmine Nicole Byrd, 23, who was a sidekick in the stickup led by her then-boyfriend Quatrell Spearman, robbed a 57-year-old woman on Laurel Place in the Barrington Hall subdivision off Zebulon Road the evening of Jan. 10, 2017.
Byrd, armed with an Uzi, helped steal cash from the woman and used the woman’s debit card to take more than $500 from an ATM and later make purchases with the card at a Kroger and a Walmart.
Byrd, who is from Augusta, was arrested in Illinois and brought back to Macon, where she has been jailed since August of 2017. She was sentenced Wednesday to spend 13 years in prison — without parole — and seven more years on probation.
In July, Spearman, 21, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and received the same sentence.
Comments