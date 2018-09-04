Dakota White sentenced to life without parole in Sam Poss murder

One of the killers in the strangulation-and-stabbing murder of 18-year-old Samuel Christian Poss here nearly two years ago was sentenced Tuesday to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Lawyers for the young convict, Dakota Lamar White, now 19, had argued that because White was 17 when the slaying happened that he should have a chance at parole someday.
But after hearing two days of recent testimony and arguments about what punishment is appropriate for White, Houston County Superior Court Judge Edward D. Lukemire on Tuesday ordered White locked up forever.
“Sadly, he is permanently incorrigible,” the judge said.
In May, White was convicted of murder and other charges in connection with Poss’s slaying.
Poss was killed in the wee hours of Oct. 15, 2016, after authorities say he was lured out by White, an acquaintance from Perry High School, to help him with a computer-game repair. Poss, who was handy with computers, agreed.
The repair, though, was a ruse to get Poss outside so that White and Warren could him.
Prosecutors have said that Warren and White had a suicide pact, but that before killing themselves they wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone else.
White’s accomplice, Brandon Warren, now 20, has already been sentenced to life without parole.
Because he was a juvenile at the time of the killing, White’s sentencing had been put off so his attorneys could argue for leniency.
