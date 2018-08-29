‘You probably would like it’: Monroe deputy asks woman he arrested for sex favor, sheriff says

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy could face criminal charges and termination after he was recorded demanding sexual favors from a woman he arrested, Sheriff Al Shackleford said.
Deputy Bill Miller was placed on paid administrative leave Friday immediately after an Atlanta TV reporter showed up at the sheriff’s office with the audio recording.
In the recording, given to Fox 5 Atlanta and shared in a video on its website, Miller can be heard asking for oral sex from Ashlie Roberts, a woman he arrested in July on charges including DUI and possession of methamphetamine. The sheriff said Miller took his personal truck to meet Roberts, and he drove her to a dirt road on the north side of the county.
Miller indicated he would help her with the DUI charge, but Roberts refused.
“I’m just messin’ with you,” Miller said. “I think you’d like it, but …”
“No, I’m good,” Roberts said on the recording she made using her cellphone.
“You probably would like it,” Miller said.
“I don’t know about that,” Roberts said.
Shackleford said he immediately called the GBI and FBI to investigate.
“It almost makes you sick that we would have a deputy that would do that,” Shackleford told The Telegraph by phone Wednesday. “We should have been able to take him off the street immediately.”
Reached by phone Wednesday, Miller said he was not allowed to comment on the allegations because he is still employed at the sheriff’s office.
Roberts, of Union City, could not be reached for comment because she was incarcerated in the Fulton County jail on a probation violation charge.
“Evidently she didn’t trust us investigate this,” Shackleford said. “When one of our own deputies does this to her, I can almost see why she wouldn’t trust the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”
Miller was hired in April and worked in the jail before starting on road patrol about two months ago, the sheriff said.
Before working in Monroe County, Miller worked for the city of Forsyth, Forsyth County and Henry County sheriff’s offices.
“We checked his background, talked to the folks up there. ... Everybody has nothing but praises for him,” Shackleford said. “This is shocking to all of us.”
Shackleford said he expects Miller will be charged with a crime and terminated this week.
“My job is to make sure he will never be able to go back into law enforcement,” Shackleford said.
Comments