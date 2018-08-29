A shooting was reported at Walnut Street and Forest Avenue in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood Wednesday.
Crime

Macon man shot on street corner, weapon was possibly a shotgun, police say

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 29, 2018 12:49 PM

Macon, GA

A 25-year-old called police from a corner store Wednesday morning to report he had been shot in the back.

Kerrick Mitchell was near Walnut Street and Forest Avenue when he was wounded by Corner Grocery in Pleasant Hill.

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators are working to learn who was involved in the shooting and crime scene tape blocked the intersection a couple hours later.

Mitchell is said to be in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

