Macon man shot on street corner, weapon was possibly a shotgun, police say

A 25-year-old called police from a corner store Wednesday morning to report he had been shot in the back.
Kerrick Mitchell was near Walnut Street and Forest Avenue when he was wounded by Corner Grocery in Pleasant Hill.
Bibb County sheriff’s investigators are working to learn who was involved in the shooting and crime scene tape blocked the intersection a couple hours later.
Mitchell is said to be in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
