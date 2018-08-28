Man accused in Macon rape was sought in stabbings, kidnapping before alleged assault

An accused rapist jailed in Bibb County will also face aggravated assault and kidnapping charges in Newnan.
A massive manhunt already was underway for Adrian Jobany Garcia-Zamarron when he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at about 7 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Rivoli Drive in north Macon.
Garcia-Zamarron, 22, a foreign national with a Riverdale address, is accused of stabbing four people at a Newnan laundromat and abducting the teen just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Newnan Police Department.
He had a “violent altercation” with the victim’s family before fleeing in a BMW 230i convertible, Newnan police stated in the release.
All four of the girl’s relatives were taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where they were in stable condition, the release stated.
After the BMW was found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Monroe County, sheriff’s deputies, the Georgia State Patrol, FBI and GBI launched a concentrated search Saturday morning along Rivoli between Pea Ridge and Klopfer roads.
Just before 10:30 a.m., officers found him and the girl walking along a road near the border of Monroe and Bibb counties.
Officers learned of the sexual assault in Bibb County, and Garcia-Zamarron was taken to the Bibb County jail where he was said to be cooperating with investigators, the release stated.
He is accused of forcing the girl to have sexual intercourse by threatening to kill her if she refused, according to the arrest warrant.
Although U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has alerted Bibb County that ICE would like to begin deportation proceedings for Garcia-Zamarron, Newnan police also have placed a hold on him for the kidnapping and aggravated assault charges related to the laundromat stabbings.
He is being held without bond in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
